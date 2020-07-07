All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11905 Clearpoint Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11905 Clearpoint Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:12 AM

11905 Clearpoint Court

11905 Clearpoint Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11905 Clearpoint Ct, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
javascript:__doPostBack('m_lbSubmit','')

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have any available units?
11905 Clearpoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11905 Clearpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
11905 Clearpoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 Clearpoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court offer parking?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not offer parking.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have a pool?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have a pool.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have accessible units?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District