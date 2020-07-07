Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11905 Clearpoint Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:12 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11905 Clearpoint Court
11905 Clearpoint Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
11905 Clearpoint Ct, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have any available units?
11905 Clearpoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 11905 Clearpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
11905 Clearpoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 Clearpoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court offer parking?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not offer parking.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have a pool?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have a pool.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have accessible units?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11905 Clearpoint Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11905 Clearpoint Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
