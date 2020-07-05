Beautiful property with amazing curb appeal. Features a private master suite located in the back of the house. Secondary bedrooms located on the top floor along with a game and media room. Spacious living and kitchen areas with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11897 Lampwick Lane have any available units?
11897 Lampwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11897 Lampwick Lane have?
Some of 11897 Lampwick Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11897 Lampwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11897 Lampwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.