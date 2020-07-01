All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1183 Bentgrass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1183 Bentgrass Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1183 Bentgrass Drive

1183 Bentgrass Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1183 Bentgrass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
~West Frisco Excellence~ Exemplary drive up to brick & stone bordered flowerbeds, trees & bushes, automatic landscape lights with amazing location by FISD elementary, Lone Star Ranch resort style pools, stocked fishing pond, fitness facility and clubhouse. Warm hand-carved Hdwds, C-molding, high ceilings, designer paint colors & spacious floor plan for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen- Granite C-tops, subway tile, Frigidaire C2 appliance package w vent hood, spice racks corbels by vent hood, custom drawers for pots & pans. Upgraded flooring throughout, upgraded light fixtures, ORB plumbing package, Nest thermostats, Ring doorbell camera, custom electric privacy gate. List goes on! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 Bentgrass Drive have any available units?
1183 Bentgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1183 Bentgrass Drive have?
Some of 1183 Bentgrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1183 Bentgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1183 Bentgrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 Bentgrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1183 Bentgrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1183 Bentgrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1183 Bentgrass Drive offers parking.
Does 1183 Bentgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1183 Bentgrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 Bentgrass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1183 Bentgrass Drive has a pool.
Does 1183 Bentgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 1183 Bentgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 Bentgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1183 Bentgrass Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District