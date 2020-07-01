1183 Bentgrass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

~West Frisco Excellence~ Exemplary drive up to brick & stone bordered flowerbeds, trees & bushes, automatic landscape lights with amazing location by FISD elementary, Lone Star Ranch resort style pools, stocked fishing pond, fitness facility and clubhouse. Warm hand-carved Hdwds, C-molding, high ceilings, designer paint colors & spacious floor plan for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen- Granite C-tops, subway tile, Frigidaire C2 appliance package w vent hood, spice racks corbels by vent hood, custom drawers for pots & pans. Upgraded flooring throughout, upgraded light fixtures, ORB plumbing package, Nest thermostats, Ring doorbell camera, custom electric privacy gate. List goes on! Must See!