Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive have any available units?
11816 Rocky Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11816 Rocky Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11816 Rocky Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 Rocky Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11816 Rocky Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive offer parking?
No, 11816 Rocky Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11816 Rocky Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive have a pool?
No, 11816 Rocky Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 11816 Rocky Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11816 Rocky Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11816 Rocky Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11816 Rocky Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
