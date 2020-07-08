All apartments in Frisco
11808 Rocky Point Drive

11808 Rocky Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Rocky Point Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate house. Wood floors in all living areas. Porcelain tiles on kitchen and bath rooms. Vault ceiling on living room. Stainless range, and vent hood. Application instructions in supplements. Agents and tenants to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 Rocky Point Drive have any available units?
11808 Rocky Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11808 Rocky Point Drive have?
Some of 11808 Rocky Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 Rocky Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11808 Rocky Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 Rocky Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11808 Rocky Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11808 Rocky Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11808 Rocky Point Drive offers parking.
Does 11808 Rocky Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11808 Rocky Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 Rocky Point Drive have a pool?
No, 11808 Rocky Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11808 Rocky Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 11808 Rocky Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 Rocky Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11808 Rocky Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

