11808 Rocky Point Drive

Immaculate house. Wood floors in all living areas. Porcelain tiles on kitchen and bath rooms. Vault ceiling on living room. Stainless range, and vent hood. Application instructions in supplements. Agents and tenants to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
