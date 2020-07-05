All apartments in Frisco
11758 Corsicana Drive
11758 Corsicana Drive

11758 Corsicana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11758 Corsicana Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage and a fun outdoor space for inviting people over! Great schools, great price...it will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11758 Corsicana Drive have any available units?
11758 Corsicana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11758 Corsicana Drive have?
Some of 11758 Corsicana Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11758 Corsicana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11758 Corsicana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11758 Corsicana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11758 Corsicana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11758 Corsicana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11758 Corsicana Drive offers parking.
Does 11758 Corsicana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11758 Corsicana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11758 Corsicana Drive have a pool?
No, 11758 Corsicana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11758 Corsicana Drive have accessible units?
No, 11758 Corsicana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11758 Corsicana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11758 Corsicana Drive has units with dishwashers.

