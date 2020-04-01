All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11722 Estacado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11722 Estacado Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:04 PM

11722 Estacado Drive

11722 Estacado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11722 Estacado Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 4378 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious living room area with a cozy fire place. Elegant dinning room. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks. Hugh secondary rooms. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 Estacado Drive have any available units?
11722 Estacado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11722 Estacado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11722 Estacado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 Estacado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11722 Estacado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11722 Estacado Drive offer parking?
No, 11722 Estacado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11722 Estacado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 Estacado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 Estacado Drive have a pool?
No, 11722 Estacado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11722 Estacado Drive have accessible units?
No, 11722 Estacado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 Estacado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11722 Estacado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11722 Estacado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11722 Estacado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District