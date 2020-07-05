11711 Corsicana Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Move-in-ready & super clean! Gorgeous updated 1-story located in award winning Frisco ISD! Enjoy

amazing amenities such as neighborhood pool, park, elementary school & shopping & more! Kitchen & nook area open to a spacious family room with fire place & views the large back yard. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor & back splash, granite counter tops, 42in cabinets and a large breakfast nook. Master suite offers his & her vanities. Tile floors in all wet areas. Patio overlooks TX-sized backyard. Fresh paint, new carpet installed, & roof replaced July 2019.