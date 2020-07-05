All apartments in Frisco
11711 Corsicana Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

11711 Corsicana Drive

11711 Corsicana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11711 Corsicana Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Move-in-ready & super clean! Gorgeous updated 1-story located in award winning Frisco ISD! Enjoy
amazing amenities such as neighborhood pool, park, elementary school & shopping & more! Kitchen & nook area open to a spacious family room with fire place & views the large back yard. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor & back splash, granite counter tops, 42in cabinets and a large breakfast nook. Master suite offers his & her vanities. Tile floors in all wet areas. Patio overlooks TX-sized backyard. Fresh paint, new carpet installed, & roof replaced July 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11711 Corsicana Drive have any available units?
11711 Corsicana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11711 Corsicana Drive have?
Some of 11711 Corsicana Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11711 Corsicana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11711 Corsicana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11711 Corsicana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11711 Corsicana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11711 Corsicana Drive offer parking?
No, 11711 Corsicana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11711 Corsicana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11711 Corsicana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11711 Corsicana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11711 Corsicana Drive has a pool.
Does 11711 Corsicana Drive have accessible units?
No, 11711 Corsicana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11711 Corsicana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11711 Corsicana Drive has units with dishwashers.

