Frisco, TX
11688 Blackhawk Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:39 PM

11688 Blackhawk Drive

11688 Blackhawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11688 Blackhawk Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large Corner Lot Highland Home in W. Frisco located in the highly desired golf course community of The Fairways. Walking distance to exemplary elementary school. 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, private study, 2 livings, dining rooms and plenty of space to entertain indoor and outdoors. Private master suite down. Large backyard with plenty of play space . Community pool, pavilion for entertaining, a playground and close proximity to the new Cottonwood Creek Trail off Teel Pkwy. Great Value! Don't Miss it! New Paint !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11688 Blackhawk Drive have any available units?
11688 Blackhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11688 Blackhawk Drive have?
Some of 11688 Blackhawk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11688 Blackhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11688 Blackhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11688 Blackhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11688 Blackhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11688 Blackhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11688 Blackhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 11688 Blackhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11688 Blackhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11688 Blackhawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11688 Blackhawk Drive has a pool.
Does 11688 Blackhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 11688 Blackhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11688 Blackhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11688 Blackhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

