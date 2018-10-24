All apartments in Frisco
11672 Cape Royal Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 10:13 PM

11672 Cape Royal Lane

11672 Cape Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11672 Cape Royal Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane have any available units?
11672 Cape Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11672 Cape Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11672 Cape Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11672 Cape Royal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11672 Cape Royal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 11672 Cape Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11672 Cape Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 11672 Cape Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 11672 Cape Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11672 Cape Royal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11672 Cape Royal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11672 Cape Royal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

