11620 Creek Point Drive, Frisco, TX 75035 Plantation Resort
Nice waterfront house in a beautiful golf course on quiet cul-de-sac with pool. Great schools and convenient location near Legacy business park and malls. Please only TEXT agent for questions or viewing instructions, do not contact broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11620 Creek Point Drive have any available units?
11620 Creek Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 Creek Point Drive have?
Some of 11620 Creek Point Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Creek Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Creek Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.