Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11615 Harbor Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11615 Harbor Road
11615 Harbor Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11615 Harbor Road, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
3 Beds 1 story. Great location close to Stone Brair mall, Toll way and 121. Excellent School. Private community lake and pool, walking trail. Walking distance to the elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11615 Harbor Road have any available units?
11615 Harbor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11615 Harbor Road have?
Some of 11615 Harbor Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11615 Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
11615 Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11615 Harbor Road pet-friendly?
No, 11615 Harbor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11615 Harbor Road offer parking?
No, 11615 Harbor Road does not offer parking.
Does 11615 Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11615 Harbor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11615 Harbor Road have a pool?
Yes, 11615 Harbor Road has a pool.
Does 11615 Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 11615 Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11615 Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11615 Harbor Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
