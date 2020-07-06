11612 Amber Valley Drive

Great floor plan that had been completely remodeled with new granite, glazed kitchen cabinets, appliances, new paint inside and outside,good quality flooring NO CARPET, crown molding, ceiling fans, light fixture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
