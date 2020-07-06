All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11612 Amber Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11612 Amber Valley Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:08 AM

11612 Amber Valley Drive

11612 Amber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11612 Amber Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great floor plan that had been completely remodeled with new granite, glazed kitchen cabinets, appliances, new paint inside and outside,good quality flooring NO CARPET, crown molding, ceiling fans, light fixture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11612 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
11612 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11612 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 11612 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11612 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11612 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11612 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11612 Amber Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11612 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11612 Amber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 11612 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11612 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11612 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 11612 Amber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11612 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11612 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11612 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11612 Amber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District