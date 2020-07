Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Fully updated modern home that features two story features, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, desirable community, near playground & park. Lrg fam area open to kitchen w granite counters, dine in kitchen, gas stove, fireplace, game-rm, walk-n-closets, bdrm down w bath, Great master suite on 2nd floor, Dble sinks n master w jetted tub separate shower. Loads of storage. New Paint, New Carpet . Exemplary school system and very near to shopping and highways.