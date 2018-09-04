All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:44 PM

11602 Jasper Drive

11602 Jasper Drive
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11602 Jasper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Stunning Frisco home located in 5 Star Gold Neighborhood with EXEMPLARY Frisco Schools. This home is a must see if you are wanting to reside in Frisco. Featuring open floor plan, large family room with 2 stories ceiling and wall of windows. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, island and plenty of cabinet spaces. Master and study on first floor. Upstairs has 3 addition bedroom, game room and fully equipped media room including recliner seats. Convenient location, minutes to park, school, shops, dining and major highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Jasper Drive have any available units?
11602 Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11602 Jasper Drive have?
Some of 11602 Jasper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11602 Jasper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11602 Jasper Drive offer parking?
No, 11602 Jasper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11602 Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Jasper Drive have a pool?
No, 11602 Jasper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 11602 Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11602 Jasper Drive has units with dishwashers.

