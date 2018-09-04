11602 Jasper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Stunning Frisco home located in 5 Star Gold Neighborhood with EXEMPLARY Frisco Schools. This home is a must see if you are wanting to reside in Frisco. Featuring open floor plan, large family room with 2 stories ceiling and wall of windows. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, island and plenty of cabinet spaces. Master and study on first floor. Upstairs has 3 addition bedroom, game room and fully equipped media room including recliner seats. Convenient location, minutes to park, school, shops, dining and major highway.