11557 SNYDER Drive

Gorgeous one story home for lease in popular Panther Creek subdivision! Large open living room w-bamboo wood flooring, game room or office room, kitchen w- lots of granite counter space & cabinets, island, walk-in pantry, eat-in nook and bar area. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual marble sinks, & walk-in closet. Nicely maintained home. Neighborhood features community pool, greenbelt, parks, trails,playground. Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121 & Dallas Pkwy, restaurants, retail, mall & Shops at Legacy. FRISCO ISD - Exemplary Sem Elementary. Owner pays HOA dues.