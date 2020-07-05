All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11557 SNYDER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11557 SNYDER Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

11557 SNYDER Drive

11557 Snyder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11557 Snyder Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous one story home for lease in popular Panther Creek subdivision! Large open living room w-bamboo wood flooring, game room or office room, kitchen w- lots of granite counter space & cabinets, island, walk-in pantry, eat-in nook and bar area. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual marble sinks, & walk-in closet. Nicely maintained home. Neighborhood features community pool, greenbelt, parks, trails,playground. Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121 & Dallas Pkwy, restaurants, retail, mall & Shops at Legacy. FRISCO ISD - Exemplary Sem Elementary. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11557 SNYDER Drive have any available units?
11557 SNYDER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11557 SNYDER Drive have?
Some of 11557 SNYDER Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11557 SNYDER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11557 SNYDER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 SNYDER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11557 SNYDER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11557 SNYDER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11557 SNYDER Drive offers parking.
Does 11557 SNYDER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11557 SNYDER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 SNYDER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11557 SNYDER Drive has a pool.
Does 11557 SNYDER Drive have accessible units?
No, 11557 SNYDER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11557 SNYDER Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11557 SNYDER Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District