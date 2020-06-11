Rent Calculator
Frisco, TX
/
11513 Amber Valley Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:41 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11513 Amber Valley Drive
11513 Amber Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11513 Amber Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
11513 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 11513 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11513 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11513 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11513 Amber Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11513 Amber Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
