Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11511 Still Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11511 Still Hollow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11511 Still Hollow Drive
11511 Still Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11511 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
new construction
Super location! Near Coit and Rolater. Close to schools and shopping. Open floor plan with 4 bedroom and one bedroom downstairs. Big Game room.
ready to move in now. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11511 Still Hollow Drive have any available units?
11511 Still Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11511 Still Hollow Drive have?
Some of 11511 Still Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11511 Still Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11511 Still Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11511 Still Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11511 Still Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11511 Still Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 11511 Still Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11511 Still Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11511 Still Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11511 Still Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 11511 Still Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11511 Still Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11511 Still Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11511 Still Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11511 Still Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District