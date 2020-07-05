All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11500 Waterford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11500 Waterford Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11500 Waterford Lane

11500 Waterford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11500 Waterford Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home in Lakes of Preston Vineyards. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, a study, a living room,dining room,and an eat-in kitchen. It is located within walking distance of the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 Waterford Lane have any available units?
11500 Waterford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 Waterford Lane have?
Some of 11500 Waterford Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 Waterford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11500 Waterford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 Waterford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11500 Waterford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11500 Waterford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11500 Waterford Lane offers parking.
Does 11500 Waterford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 Waterford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 Waterford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11500 Waterford Lane has a pool.
Does 11500 Waterford Lane have accessible units?
No, 11500 Waterford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 Waterford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 Waterford Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District