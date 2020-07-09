Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11442 Gatesville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11442 Gatesville Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11442 Gatesville Drive
11442 Gatesvile Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11442 Gatesvile Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice property with master and study down, another 4 bedroom + game up. wood and carpet floor, nice cedar wood fence. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have any available units?
11442 Gatesville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11442 Gatesville Drive have?
Some of 11442 Gatesville Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11442 Gatesville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11442 Gatesville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 Gatesville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive offer parking?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have a pool?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11442 Gatesville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District