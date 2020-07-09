All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11442 Gatesville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11442 Gatesville Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

11442 Gatesville Drive

11442 Gatesvile Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11442 Gatesvile Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice property with master and study down, another 4 bedroom + game up. wood and carpet floor, nice cedar wood fence. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have any available units?
11442 Gatesville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11442 Gatesville Drive have?
Some of 11442 Gatesville Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11442 Gatesville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11442 Gatesville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 Gatesville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive offer parking?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have a pool?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11442 Gatesville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 Gatesville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11442 Gatesville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District