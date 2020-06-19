Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11423 Fountainbridge Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11423 Fountainbridge Drive
11423 Fountainbridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11423 Fountainbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find 4 bedrooms 3 bath well maintained Half Duplex. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & tile entry. Great for entertaining. HOA maintains the front yard. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive have any available units?
11423 Fountainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 11423 Fountainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Fountainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Fountainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11423 Fountainbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11423 Fountainbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
