11409 Canoe Road

charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house at the Preston Lakes . brick fireplace and a pool! the spacious master bedroom, split off from the other bedrooms, enjoy the pool and hot tub, close to shopping, restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
