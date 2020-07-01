All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 25 2019 at 5:08 AM

11405 Prestige Drive

11405 Prestige Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11405 Prestige Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful, open and bright Frisco home. Have your breakfast in the relaxing patio or balcony overlooking serene Vial lake in the Warren Sport Center. This is the place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 Prestige Drive have any available units?
11405 Prestige Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11405 Prestige Drive have?
Some of 11405 Prestige Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 Prestige Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11405 Prestige Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 Prestige Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11405 Prestige Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11405 Prestige Drive offer parking?
No, 11405 Prestige Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11405 Prestige Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11405 Prestige Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 Prestige Drive have a pool?
No, 11405 Prestige Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11405 Prestige Drive have accessible units?
No, 11405 Prestige Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 Prestige Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11405 Prestige Drive has units with dishwashers.

