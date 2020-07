Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOM 2400SQFT FRISCO HOME. HOME IS UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY. FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 LIVING AREAS, FORMAL DINING, UPDATED KITCHEN AND MASTER BATHROOM (GRANITE IN BOTH), SS APPLIANCES, UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM, AND NICE SIZE BACKYARD. IDEAL FRISCO LOCATION JUST SOUTH WEST OF MAIN AND PRESTON. MINUTES FROM THE TOLLWAY AND MUCH DESIRED FRISCO ISD!! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED