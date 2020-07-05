All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11400 La Salle Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:36 AM

11400 La Salle Road

11400 La Salle Road · No Longer Available
Location

11400 La Salle Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Spectacular 5195 SF Grand home, built in 2017, in Miramonte; North Frisco's premier community. Frisco address; Prosper schools. Open floor plan. Each of the 5 bedrooms have their own bathroom, making it a perfect home for a large family. GUEST SUITE & MASTER BEDROOM SUITE ON THE 1st FLOOR. Impressive tall vaulted ceilings throughout. Dramatic curved stair case. Spacious modern cook's kitchen with huge island and large walk-in pantry. 5 burner gas cook-top and dbl electric, self cleaning ovens are a home cook's dream!. Located next to one of the community parks makes this home especially desirable for family living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 La Salle Road have any available units?
11400 La Salle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11400 La Salle Road have?
Some of 11400 La Salle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 La Salle Road currently offering any rent specials?
11400 La Salle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 La Salle Road pet-friendly?
No, 11400 La Salle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11400 La Salle Road offer parking?
Yes, 11400 La Salle Road offers parking.
Does 11400 La Salle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11400 La Salle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 La Salle Road have a pool?
No, 11400 La Salle Road does not have a pool.
Does 11400 La Salle Road have accessible units?
No, 11400 La Salle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 La Salle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11400 La Salle Road has units with dishwashers.

