11400 La Salle Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Spectacular 5195 SF Grand home, built in 2017, in Miramonte; North Frisco's premier community. Frisco address; Prosper schools. Open floor plan. Each of the 5 bedrooms have their own bathroom, making it a perfect home for a large family. GUEST SUITE & MASTER BEDROOM SUITE ON THE 1st FLOOR. Impressive tall vaulted ceilings throughout. Dramatic curved stair case. Spacious modern cook's kitchen with huge island and large walk-in pantry. 5 burner gas cook-top and dbl electric, self cleaning ovens are a home cook's dream!. Located next to one of the community parks makes this home especially desirable for family living.