Frisco, TX
11397 Fountainbridge Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:41 AM

11397 Fountainbridge Drive

11397 Fountainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11397 Fountainbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful and Well maintained 3 bedroom home in Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Naturally lit living room and formal dining room open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. All down stairs with wood floors. Large master bedroom downstairs. Game room in second floor could also be used as large study, media room or 4th bedroom. Includes stainless steel refrigerator. Close to Highway 121 and Shopping centers, Stonebriar shopping mall and close to Allen outlet mall. Outside and around the house is maintained by HOA. Available for immediate or early move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive have any available units?
11397 Fountainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive have?
Some of 11397 Fountainbridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11397 Fountainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11397 Fountainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11397 Fountainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11397 Fountainbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11397 Fountainbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11397 Fountainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11397 Fountainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11397 Fountainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11397 Fountainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11397 Fountainbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

