All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11388 Gatesville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11388 Gatesville Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:55 AM

11388 Gatesville Drive

11388 Gatesville Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11388 Gatesville Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice property with master and study down, another 4 bedroom + game up. new wood floor and carpet on bedrooms and upstairs. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Excellent Frisco schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have any available units?
11388 Gatesville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11388 Gatesville Drive have?
Some of 11388 Gatesville Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11388 Gatesville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11388 Gatesville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11388 Gatesville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11388 Gatesville Drive offers parking.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have a pool?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11388 Gatesville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District