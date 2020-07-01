11388 Gatesville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice property with master and study down, another 4 bedroom + game up. new wood floor and carpet on bedrooms and upstairs. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Excellent Frisco schools!