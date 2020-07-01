Rent Calculator
11388 Gatesville Drive
11388 Gatesville Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11388 Gatesville Dr, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice property with master and study down, another 4 bedroom + game up. new wood floor and carpet on bedrooms and upstairs. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Excellent Frisco schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have any available units?
11388 Gatesville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11388 Gatesville Drive have?
Some of 11388 Gatesville Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11388 Gatesville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11388 Gatesville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11388 Gatesville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11388 Gatesville Drive offers parking.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have a pool?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11388 Gatesville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11388 Gatesville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11388 Gatesville Drive has units with dishwashers.
