5 bedrooms. 3 full bath. FRISCO ISD. Front yard maintenance included. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master is up but one bedroom and one full bath down. 5th bedroom could be a game room. well maintained and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11361 Fountainbridge Drive have any available units?
11361 Fountainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11361 Fountainbridge Drive have?
Some of 11361 Fountainbridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11361 Fountainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11361 Fountainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.