This beautiful home is located in the Fairways addition of Frisco with great commute to retail shopping and schools. Features convenient spacious floor plan with three bedrooms and two full baths. Spacious kitchen with Island opened into a large living area and fireplace. Double vanities and garden style tub in master bath. Privacy fenced backyard and wooden deck perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have any available units?
11359 Las Polamas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have?
Some of 11359 Las Polamas Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11359 Las Polamas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11359 Las Polamas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.