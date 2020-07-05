All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:18 PM

11359 Las Polamas Drive

11359 Las Polamas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11359 Las Polamas Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in the Fairways addition of Frisco with great commute to retail shopping and schools. Features convenient spacious floor plan with three bedrooms and two full baths. Spacious kitchen with Island opened into a large living area and fireplace. Double vanities and garden style tub in master bath. Privacy fenced backyard and wooden deck perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have any available units?
11359 Las Polamas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have?
Some of 11359 Las Polamas Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11359 Las Polamas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11359 Las Polamas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11359 Las Polamas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11359 Las Polamas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11359 Las Polamas Drive offers parking.
Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11359 Las Polamas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have a pool?
No, 11359 Las Polamas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have accessible units?
No, 11359 Las Polamas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11359 Las Polamas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11359 Las Polamas Drive has units with dishwashers.

