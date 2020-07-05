11350 Pagewynne Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What an incredibly lovely home! Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,485 sq. ft. home in Frisco that features a spacious layout with a wonderful entry way! Lovely kitchen that features lots of cabinet and counter space. Get cozy by the fireplace in the family room, or entertain in the beautiful formal dining and living areas! Spectacular master suite features dual sinks, huge luxurious tub, separate shower. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful baths throughout. Backyard oasis includes sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



