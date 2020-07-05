All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:47 PM

11350 Pagewynne Drive

11350 Pagewynne Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11350 Pagewynne Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What an incredibly lovely home! Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,485 sq. ft. home in Frisco that features a spacious layout with a wonderful entry way! Lovely kitchen that features lots of cabinet and counter space. Get cozy by the fireplace in the family room, or entertain in the beautiful formal dining and living areas! Spectacular master suite features dual sinks, huge luxurious tub, separate shower. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful baths throughout. Backyard oasis includes sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11350 Pagewynne Drive have any available units?
11350 Pagewynne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11350 Pagewynne Drive have?
Some of 11350 Pagewynne Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11350 Pagewynne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11350 Pagewynne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11350 Pagewynne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11350 Pagewynne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11350 Pagewynne Drive offer parking?
No, 11350 Pagewynne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11350 Pagewynne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11350 Pagewynne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11350 Pagewynne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11350 Pagewynne Drive has a pool.
Does 11350 Pagewynne Drive have accessible units?
No, 11350 Pagewynne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11350 Pagewynne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11350 Pagewynne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

