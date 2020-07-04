All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:50 AM

11337 La Cantera Trl

11337 La Cantera Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11337 La Cantera Trail, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious GOLF COURSE Lot! Gorgeous home with inviting layout. Wood Floors, Crown Moldings, and Designer Paints & Lighting greet guests. Large living area off of kitchen with gas log fireplace. Kitchen boasts 42in Cabinets, Corian Counters, Black Appliances, & Gas Cooktop. Master Suite offers his-her vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Secondary living area or gameroos space on 2nd floor. Covered & extended open patio overlooks large yard, golf, & landscaping and stunning views.** pets case by case ** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11337 La Cantera Trl have any available units?
11337 La Cantera Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11337 La Cantera Trl have?
Some of 11337 La Cantera Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11337 La Cantera Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11337 La Cantera Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11337 La Cantera Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11337 La Cantera Trl is pet friendly.
Does 11337 La Cantera Trl offer parking?
No, 11337 La Cantera Trl does not offer parking.
Does 11337 La Cantera Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11337 La Cantera Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11337 La Cantera Trl have a pool?
No, 11337 La Cantera Trl does not have a pool.
Does 11337 La Cantera Trl have accessible units?
No, 11337 La Cantera Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11337 La Cantera Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11337 La Cantera Trl has units with dishwashers.

