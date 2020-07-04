11337 La Cantera Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious GOLF COURSE Lot! Gorgeous home with inviting layout. Wood Floors, Crown Moldings, and Designer Paints & Lighting greet guests. Large living area off of kitchen with gas log fireplace. Kitchen boasts 42in Cabinets, Corian Counters, Black Appliances, & Gas Cooktop. Master Suite offers his-her vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Secondary living area or gameroos space on 2nd floor. Covered & extended open patio overlooks large yard, golf, & landscaping and stunning views.** pets case by case ** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing