11334 Barcelona Lane

Amenities
Upgrades galore! Magnificent floor plan with double staircase (Downton Abbey floor plan - Grand Homes). Huge family room, game room, media, study, loft and formal living. Premium plot across neighborhood park. Upgrades include gourmet kitchen with granite tops, Marble, travertine, wood flooring, Spray foam insulation, Wi-Fi smart fans, recessed led lights, modern lighting fixtures and chandeliers, tankless water heater, Wi-Fi Garage Door opener, to name a few. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all listing information.