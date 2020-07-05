All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:32 AM

11334 Barcelona Lane

11334 Barcelona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11334 Barcelona Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Upgrades galore! Magnificent floor plan with double staircase (Downton Abbey floor plan - Grand Homes). Huge family room, game room, media, study, loft and formal living. Premium plot across neighborhood park. Upgrades include gourmet kitchen with granite tops, Marble, travertine, wood flooring, Spray foam insulation, Wi-Fi smart fans, recessed led lights, modern lighting fixtures and chandeliers, tankless water heater, Wi-Fi Garage Door opener, to name a few. Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all listing information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11334 Barcelona Lane have any available units?
11334 Barcelona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11334 Barcelona Lane have?
Some of 11334 Barcelona Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11334 Barcelona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11334 Barcelona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11334 Barcelona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11334 Barcelona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11334 Barcelona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11334 Barcelona Lane offers parking.
Does 11334 Barcelona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11334 Barcelona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11334 Barcelona Lane have a pool?
No, 11334 Barcelona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11334 Barcelona Lane have accessible units?
No, 11334 Barcelona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11334 Barcelona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11334 Barcelona Lane has units with dishwashers.

