Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11330 Henderson Drive

11330 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11330 Henderson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice bright one story home backs to greenbelt and walk to park. 3 BD, 2 BA - Study with large kitchen and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 Henderson Drive have any available units?
11330 Henderson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11330 Henderson Drive have?
Some of 11330 Henderson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 Henderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11330 Henderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 Henderson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11330 Henderson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11330 Henderson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11330 Henderson Drive offers parking.
Does 11330 Henderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 Henderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 Henderson Drive have a pool?
No, 11330 Henderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11330 Henderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 11330 Henderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 Henderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11330 Henderson Drive has units with dishwashers.

