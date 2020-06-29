Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11305 New Orleans Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:42 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11305 New Orleans Drive
11305 New Orleans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11305 New Orleans Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great immaculate clean house. Ready to move in. Lots of great lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11305 New Orleans Drive have any available units?
11305 New Orleans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11305 New Orleans Drive have?
Some of 11305 New Orleans Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11305 New Orleans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11305 New Orleans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 New Orleans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11305 New Orleans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11305 New Orleans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11305 New Orleans Drive offers parking.
Does 11305 New Orleans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 New Orleans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 New Orleans Drive have a pool?
No, 11305 New Orleans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11305 New Orleans Drive have accessible units?
No, 11305 New Orleans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 New Orleans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 New Orleans Drive has units with dishwashers.
