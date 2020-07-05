Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11304 Amber Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11304 Amber Valley Drive
11304 Amber Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11304 Amber Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11304 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
11304 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11304 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 11304 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11304 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11304 Amber Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11304 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11304 Amber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 11304 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11304 Amber Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 11304 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11304 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 Amber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
