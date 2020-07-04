All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM

11301 New Orleans Drive

11301 New Orleans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11301 New Orleans Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single story 4 BR on golf course; Kitchen feature natural light, open breakfast nook, new stainless steel oven and microwave set was installed 2017 rafter photo being taken.

Refrigerator to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 New Orleans Drive have any available units?
11301 New Orleans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 New Orleans Drive have?
Some of 11301 New Orleans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 New Orleans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11301 New Orleans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 New Orleans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11301 New Orleans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11301 New Orleans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11301 New Orleans Drive offers parking.
Does 11301 New Orleans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 New Orleans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 New Orleans Drive have a pool?
No, 11301 New Orleans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11301 New Orleans Drive have accessible units?
No, 11301 New Orleans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 New Orleans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 New Orleans Drive has units with dishwashers.

