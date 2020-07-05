Rent Calculator
11300 Newport Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 8
11300 Newport Drive
11300 Newport Drive
·
Location
11300 Newport Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Gorgeous home with great curb appeal! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large back patio. This beautiful home is a must see.
(RLNE3458560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11300 Newport Drive have any available units?
11300 Newport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11300 Newport Drive have?
Some of 11300 Newport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11300 Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Newport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11300 Newport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11300 Newport Drive offer parking?
No, 11300 Newport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11300 Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Newport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 11300 Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 11300 Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 Newport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
