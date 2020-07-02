Rent Calculator
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

11279 Las Polamas Drive
11279 Las Polamas Drive
No Longer Available
Frisco

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

Apartments with Pool

Pet Friendly Places

Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
11279 Las Polamas Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Golf course community. Walk to community pool. Lovely open floor plan with oversized master. Gorgeous granite in bathroom Designer paint colors. Huge backyard area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11279 Las Polamas Drive have any available units?
11279 Las Polamas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11279 Las Polamas Drive have?
Some of 11279 Las Polamas Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11279 Las Polamas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11279 Las Polamas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11279 Las Polamas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11279 Las Polamas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 11279 Las Polamas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11279 Las Polamas Drive offers parking.
Does 11279 Las Polamas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11279 Las Polamas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11279 Las Polamas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11279 Las Polamas Drive has a pool.
Does 11279 Las Polamas Drive have accessible units?
No, 11279 Las Polamas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11279 Las Polamas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11279 Las Polamas Drive has units with dishwashers.
