Gorgeous brick single family with high ceilings entrance. Large open floor plan with extra guest bedroom downstairs. Impressive tall windows make the downstairs bright and light. Large master bedroom with master bath and garden tub upstairs. Kitchen and backsplash are coordinating designer ceramic tile. Clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11235 Still Hollow Drive have any available units?
11235 Still Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11235 Still Hollow Drive have?
Some of 11235 Still Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 Still Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11235 Still Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.