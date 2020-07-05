All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11222 Raveneaux Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11222 Raveneaux Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11222 Raveneaux Drive

11222 Raveneaux Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11222 Raveneaux Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive have any available units?
11222 Raveneaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 11222 Raveneaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11222 Raveneaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 Raveneaux Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11222 Raveneaux Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive offer parking?
No, 11222 Raveneaux Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11222 Raveneaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive have a pool?
No, 11222 Raveneaux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 11222 Raveneaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11222 Raveneaux Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11222 Raveneaux Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11222 Raveneaux Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District