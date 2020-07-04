All apartments in Frisco
11221 Creekwood Drive

Location

11221 Creekwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,650 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
11221 Creekwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Creekwood Drive have?
Some of 11221 Creekwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Creekwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11221 Creekwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11221 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
No, 11221 Creekwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11221 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Creekwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11221 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11221 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Creekwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

