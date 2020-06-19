All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1122 Wetland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1122 Wetland Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1122 Wetland Drive

1122 Wetland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1122 Wetland Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
GOURMET COOK'S DELIGHT! Prepare those special meals on the work island & 5 burner gas cooktop of this 1-story brick home in Grayhawk! NO MAINTENANCE BACK YARD! Oversized patio, private back yard with fire pit & tall fence! Offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower, vanity! Welcoming living room with stained concrete floors, & gas fireplace. Bright & Open with tall ceilings! Combo formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has a breakfast bar & opens to family breakfast Area & family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Wetland Drive have any available units?
1122 Wetland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Wetland Drive have?
Some of 1122 Wetland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Wetland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Wetland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Wetland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Wetland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1122 Wetland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Wetland Drive offers parking.
Does 1122 Wetland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Wetland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Wetland Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 Wetland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Wetland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 Wetland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Wetland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Wetland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District