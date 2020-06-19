1122 Wetland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking

GOURMET COOK'S DELIGHT! Prepare those special meals on the work island & 5 burner gas cooktop of this 1-story brick home in Grayhawk! NO MAINTENANCE BACK YARD! Oversized patio, private back yard with fire pit & tall fence! Offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower, vanity! Welcoming living room with stained concrete floors, & gas fireplace. Bright & Open with tall ceilings! Combo formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has a breakfast bar & opens to family breakfast Area & family room.