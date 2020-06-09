All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:49 AM

11217 Fountainbridge Drive

11217 Fountainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Fountainbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Loverly home, Fantastic Location! Large bedroom with sitting area, Study on 1st level. Mature trees in the front yard. Close to fabulous shopping centers and popular restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive have any available units?
11217 Fountainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive have?
Some of 11217 Fountainbridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 Fountainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11217 Fountainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 Fountainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11217 Fountainbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11217 Fountainbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 Fountainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11217 Fountainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11217 Fountainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 Fountainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11217 Fountainbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

