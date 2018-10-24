11216 Newport Drive

Meticulously maintained single story home with POOL in highly sought Plantation Resort. Open family and kitchen area over-looking pool. Kitchen has granite. REAL wool - Hand scraped hardwoods. SS appliances. Updated bathrooms. Ready for move in. All Schools EXEMPLARY FISD! Lease includes Pool service. FABULOUS HOME!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
