Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Ashton Woods is available for first time lease. Grand 2 story entry with private study and French doors. Formal dining. Kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, island, pantry and breakfast bar. Spacious living open to kitchen, great for entertaining, wrought iron spindle staircase leads to game room and 3 LG bedrooms upstairs. Great subdivision with community pool and excellent schools. Pets are case by case.