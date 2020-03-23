11154 Monarch Drive

Amenities

**We will waive the application and admin fee! **



Unique 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3,162 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Neutral, cool color themed home. Tile and Carpets throughout. Kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms throughout. High ceilings throughout the home. Backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.