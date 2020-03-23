All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

11154 Monarch Drive

11154 Monarch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11154 Monarch Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
**We will waive the application and admin fee! **

Unique 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3,162 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Neutral, cool color themed home. Tile and Carpets throughout. Kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms throughout. High ceilings throughout the home. Backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11154 Monarch Drive have any available units?
11154 Monarch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11154 Monarch Drive have?
Some of 11154 Monarch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11154 Monarch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11154 Monarch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11154 Monarch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11154 Monarch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11154 Monarch Drive offer parking?
No, 11154 Monarch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11154 Monarch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11154 Monarch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11154 Monarch Drive have a pool?
No, 11154 Monarch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11154 Monarch Drive have accessible units?
No, 11154 Monarch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11154 Monarch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11154 Monarch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

