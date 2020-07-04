All apartments in Frisco
Location

11146 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Gorgeous one-story home for lease in popular Panther Creek subdivision! With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath 1-story in highly sought for Frisco ISD! Large open living room with engineered wood flooring, travertine tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. 8’ BOB fence, new stain new carpet, baseboards, faucets, ceiling fans, door knobs-locks, front & back doors, updated light fixtures, ss appliances, upgraded stone, wood-burning fireplace and hearth, gas stove. features a community pool, greenbelt, parks, trails, playgrounds. Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121 & Dallas Pkwy, restaurants, retail, mall & Shops at Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11146 La Grange Drive have any available units?
11146 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11146 La Grange Drive have?
Some of 11146 La Grange Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11146 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11146 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11146 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11146 La Grange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11146 La Grange Drive offer parking?
No, 11146 La Grange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11146 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11146 La Grange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11146 La Grange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11146 La Grange Drive has a pool.
Does 11146 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 11146 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11146 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11146 La Grange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

