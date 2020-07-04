11146 La Grange Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Gorgeous one-story home for lease in popular Panther Creek subdivision! With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath 1-story in highly sought for Frisco ISD! Large open living room with engineered wood flooring, travertine tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. 8’ BOB fence, new stain new carpet, baseboards, faucets, ceiling fans, door knobs-locks, front & back doors, updated light fixtures, ss appliances, upgraded stone, wood-burning fireplace and hearth, gas stove. features a community pool, greenbelt, parks, trails, playgrounds. Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121 & Dallas Pkwy, restaurants, retail, mall & Shops at Legacy.