11126 Abercrombie Trail

Amenities
Stunning brick & stone elevation! Inside w-vaulted ceilings, dramatic winding staircase, crown moldings, Private Study, Formal Din, Plantation Shutters, Mud Room, Full size Utility w-sink, 3 car tandem garage! Fabulous Living w-soaring ceilings & stone fireplace overlooks the Pristine Kitchen w-ss apps, gas cooktop, high end cabs, granite counter-tops, large island w-seating area! Breakfast Nook w-built-in desk overlooks the great pool sized backyard w-a covered patio! Spacious Master Suite w-spa bath has granite! Downstairs Guest Suite w-attached bath! Upstairs Game, Media + 2 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths! Tons of storage space throughout!