11085 Prescott Drive

Georgeous home on corner lot and facing green belt. 4 bedrooms all on first floor. Gameroom and media room upstairs along with a full bath. Large kitchen open to family room. Perfect for entertaining guests. Split bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
