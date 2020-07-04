1090 Colleton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Fantastic 2 story home with 4 bedrooms down and gameroom up. Light and bright kitchen opens to a large family room with gas FP. Spacious kitchen has granite, island, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, new microwave and double ovens. Private master suite and bath with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet. Huge bonus room upstairs can be a game room or media room or both. Recently replaced AC and water heaters for better efficiency. Brand new cedar fence for the back yard.