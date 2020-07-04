All apartments in Frisco
1090 Colleton Lane

Location

1090 Colleton Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic 2 story home with 4 bedrooms down and gameroom up. Light and bright kitchen opens to a large family room with gas FP. Spacious kitchen has granite, island, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, new microwave and double ovens. Private master suite and bath with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and large walk in closet. Huge bonus room upstairs can be a game room or media room or both. Recently replaced AC and water heaters for better efficiency. Brand new cedar fence for the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Colleton Lane have any available units?
1090 Colleton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 Colleton Lane have?
Some of 1090 Colleton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Colleton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Colleton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Colleton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Colleton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1090 Colleton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Colleton Lane offers parking.
Does 1090 Colleton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Colleton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Colleton Lane have a pool?
No, 1090 Colleton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Colleton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1090 Colleton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Colleton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Colleton Lane has units with dishwashers.

